‘Moms Demand Action’ Pushing Lawmakers For Tougher Gun Laws



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local gun control advocates say they are seeing a swell in interest in passing tough new gun laws in Minnesota in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed 17 lives in Florida.

Gun control advocates have been pushing for tougher gun laws in Minnesota for years and have gotten nowhere. But this year, they believe is different. In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, attendance at their rallies and events has grown exponentially.

On the opening days of the Minnesota legislative session, what was expected to be a small demonstration grew to several hundred. The same thing happened two days later as demonstrators packed the State Capitol rotunda

Among their priorities: a Minnesota ban on assault weapons, background checks for private gun sales and a limit on how many guns an individual can purchase. Erin Zamoff of Moms Demand Action was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“We are also receiving calls from around the state of Minnesota for new chapters. I really do think this is different and I think the voices of those teenagers in Florida has been so inspiring,” Zarnoff said.

But Republicans who are in control of both houses of the legislature have not shown any willingness to make major changes to Minnesota laws. Republicans say they would like to focus on mental health issues and school safety. Groups like Moms Demand Action are promising if substantial laws are not passed, they will organize a massive campaign this November to make sure those blocking new gun control laws are defeated.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Mike Augustyniak every Sunday at 6 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 26 Feb 2018 04:46:39 +0000