Monday Marks DNR Deadline To Remove Ice Houses From Several Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Still have an ice house out on the lakes in the Twin Cities or down south?

Well, according to the DNR it’s time to remove it.

Monday, March 6 is the deadline to remove ice houses south of the east-west border predetermined by the Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, the east-west line is formed by U.S. Highway 10 running east to Hwy. 34 to Minnesota Hwy. 200 to Hwy. 2 to the Wisconsin border.

Ice houses on lakes south of the line must be removed by March 6. Ice houses on lakes north of the line must be removed by March 20.

The DNR said, if shelters are not removed owners will be prosecuted and the house, and its contents, will be removed and confiscated or destroyed.

After removal dates, ice houses can remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise, but only if occupied.

For more information on ice house regulations, visit the DNR online.

Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 14:52:04 +0000