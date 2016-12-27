Monday’s Winds Dislodged Panels On U.S. Bank Stadium



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The strong winds that lashed Minnesota Monday kept airplanes grounded, whipped up dangerous winter driving conditions and even tore the siding off U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said Tuesday that the $1.1 billion downtown Minneapolis stadium had several of its zinc panels “disengage” amid the blustery weather, with one falling to ground below. No one was injured.

Crews set out to repair the damage immediately, stadium officials said. Also, representatives from the companies that built the stadium were on hand to review the situation, with the hope of making the home of the Vikings more resilient to Minnesota’s storms.

“Several exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium received minor damage due to significant high winds during the weekend’s winter storm. The panels were located on the prow and east side the building. The damage appears isolated but we are inspecting the exterior of the building to be certain. Work crews began repairs on the damaged areas earlier today, and the work will be completed by the end of the week,” John Wood, the senior vice president at Mortenson Construction, said in a statement.

In July, more than a dozen of the zinc panels were dislodged during a thunderstorm. Officials said then that the contractor that installed the siding would repair the panels at no cost to the taxpayer.

The winds that swept through the state Monday were nearly hurricane force. Some gusts in the southern part of the state were clocked at going more than 60 mph.

