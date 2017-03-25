Moorhead Police Looking For Missing Girl, 13



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Moorhead teen is missing, and police want the public’s help to locate her.

Chawna May Mueller, 13, did not come home from school on March 3, according to her family.

Mueller, who is considered a runaway, is believed to be in the Fargo-Moorhead area, or in the North Dakota-Kidder County areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call Moorhead Police at 218-299-5117 or 911.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 25 Mar 2017 17:55:08 +0000