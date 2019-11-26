More Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

A number of airlines have issued travel advisories for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as a massive snowstorm is expected to hit the Twin Cities on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

As of early Tuesday morning, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines all have issued travel advisories at MSP for Wednesday, when forecasters say the Twin Cities could see more than 10 inches of snow.

Travelers are advised to check their flight statues frequently or change their flights, which they may be able to do for free via a waiver.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling in the metro area Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Almost the entire state is under a winter storm warning.