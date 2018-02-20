More Snow Overnight, But It Will Clear By Morning Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of snow is set to move through Minnesota overnight.

Much of the state is still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Several towns in northern Minnesota saw as much as a foot of snowfall Monday. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota saw a mix of snow and freezing rain that made road conditions difficult.

The overnight snow should hit the Twin Cities around 3:30 a.m. and clear out by the morning commute, but you should still prepare for a long drive into work.

Northern Minnesota can expect to see 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Extreme southeastern Minnesota may see more freezing rain.

We’ll see increasing sunshine as the day goes on, and temperatures will be cooler than average.

Published at Tue, 20 Feb 2018 05:21:24 +0000