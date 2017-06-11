More Storms Expected For The Twin Cities Sunday Afteroon



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of storms is expected in the Twin Cities metro Sunday afternoon just hours after severe weather knocked out power for thousands, downed trees and flooded streets.

The National Weather Service says that storms will likely pop up over the Twin Cities and parts of western Wisconsin during the afternoon. While the storms aren’t expected to be as powerful or widespread as the line that moved through in the morning, damaging winds and hail are still possible.

Not done yet! More storms expected this afternoon and evening. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/Q50IQp4qxy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 11, 2017

1250 radar -showers & storms redeveloping near Pine City extending E to near Hayward. Flooding is becoming a concern. #wiwxpic.twitter.com/0Yj4rbGCJf — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 11, 2017

Further south, along the Interstate 90 corridor, storms could fire up in the evening hours as a cold front swings east. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds are possible.

The storms that rolled over central Minnesota earlier in the day left 130,000 households without power. By mid-day, power had been restored to many, but there was no estimate as to when all customers would have service restored.

Published at Sun, 11 Jun 2017 19:35:44 +0000