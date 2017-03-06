More Than 100 Employees Laid Off At Federal Premium In Anoka

More Than 100 Employees Laid Off At Federal Premium In Anoka



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 employees have been laid off at Federal Premium in Anoka.

The ammunition manufacturer says the layoffs, 110 of them, occurred over the weekend.

Federal Premium is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vista Outdoor Inc.

A spokeswoman for Vista Outdoor says the layoffs were “necessary as the company works to right size its inventory levels.”

