More Than 100 Employees Laid Off At Federal Premium In Anoka
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 employees have been laid off at Federal Premium in Anoka.
The ammunition manufacturer says the layoffs, 110 of them, occurred over the weekend.
Federal Premium is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vista Outdoor Inc.
A spokeswoman for Vista Outdoor says the layoffs were “necessary as the company works to right size its inventory levels.”
