Motorcyclist Suffers Head Injury After Crashing Into Tree In Hastings



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Hastings Tuesday night.

Hastings Police say the call came in at around 8:15 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the site near Westview Mall on Highway 55. There they found a 20-year-old man who suffered a head injury. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Police say they’re not sure what caused the accident, how severe the injury was or if the man was wearing a helmet.

Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 05:32:19 +0000