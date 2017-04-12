MPD: 2 Injured In Police Chase-Related Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people were injured in a crash late Tuesday afternoon that occurred in the midst of a police chase in northeast Minneapolis.

Police say crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

A man was reportedly fleeing police and slammed into another vehicle. The suspect was injured and was taken to the hospital due to a previous injury.

A woman in the vehicle that was not involved in the police chase was also taken to a local hospital. Both of their conditions have not been released.

Police say they plan to discuss the crash in further detail later Tuesday night.

