MPD Seeks Burglary Suspect



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.

Police said 34-year-old Lonnie Ray Jenkins is wanted for felony burglary.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Minneapolis Police Department tip line at 612-629-8477 and reference case number 17-144988.

Published at Sun, 07 May 2017 00:12:15 +0000