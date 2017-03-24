Mpls. City Council Passes Section 8 Housing Ordinance



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a city ordinance that aims to combat discrimination when it comes to housing.

The ordinance will prohibit landlords from refusing applicants who use Section 8 and other government housing vouchers, like GRH. Those in support of the measure cite 58 other jurisdictions across the country that have similar ordinances.

However, the advocacy group Minnesotans for Sensible Housing Policy said this would destabilize the housing market.

“We’re very concerned about the repercussions both in terms of our business and operational costs and in terms of the effect it could have on the market,” Cecil Smith with the Minnesota Multi Housing Association said. “It could really increase rates. It could accelerate the loss of affordable housing in Minneapolis.”

A lot of landlords in the city have spoken out against the ordinance, too. They claim it would prompt landlords to hike up rent prices to avoid participating in the program.

The ordinance is expected to go into effect in May of 2018.

