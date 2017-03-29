Mpls. Police: Man Critical After Being Shot In Side

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday evening.

Police received report of the shooting just before 6 p.m., and found the victim suffering from a wound to his side on the 1800 block of Bryant Avenue North.

The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Police are still investigating.

