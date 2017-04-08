Mpls. Police: Woman Missing After Leaving Clinic, Taking Relative’s Car
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Hani Jama was last seen leaving a clinic and taking a family member’s vehicle on March 24.
Police say the vehicle was recovered a couple days later near 24th Street East and 5th Avenue South, but she was nowhere to be found.
Jama’s family says she has a medical condition that requires care.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 612-692-TIPS.
