Mpls. Police: Woman Missing After Leaving Clinic, Taking Relative’s Car



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Hani Jama was last seen leaving a clinic and taking a family member’s vehicle on March 24.

Police say the vehicle was recovered a couple days later near 24th Street East and 5th Avenue South, but she was nowhere to be found.

Jama’s family says she has a medical condition that requires care.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 612-692-TIPS.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 08 Apr 2017 13:46:19 +0000