Mpls. Singer Jovonta Patton Back Atop Gospel Charts Again





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Up-and-coming Minneapolis gospel artist Jovonta Patton has done it again.

The independent artist’s newest single is number on the Gospel Digital Songs Chart.

Patton’s chart topping song “Way Maker” came out during Super Bowl week to take advantage of the influx of people to the Twin Cities.

It is his second time on top of the charts. His album, “Finally Living,” was number one back in 2016.

This Northside kid’s music is resonating with gospel fans across the globe, and he is letting his faith and talent blaze a path to the top.

“To allow the internet to take it from our hands and our posts, to it going to number one from digital sales, we couldn’t plan for that,” Patton said.

He said the release of the single during Super Bowl was intentional, but he never imagined it would hit the top of the charts, and in a different way than his last project.

“How we hustled and sold CDs and dropped off things, but to go number one just from digital downloads, that was mind blowing to me that I didn’t have to do anything,” he said. “I didn’t have to go and print out CDs.”

Patton said word of mouth from his growing fan base produced the computer clicks that catapulted him to number one.

The single’s success will put Patton side by side with artists who inspired him, as he will be a presenter at the upcoming SOAR Awards in April.

“If you know me, you know I love Destiny’s Child, and I love Donald Lawrence, and so to have Michelle Williams and Donald Lawrence be the hosts and I have anything to do with what two of my favorite singers and inspirations — that right there, once again, is mind blowing,” Patton said.

He said this single is a testimony of what the “Way Maker” has done for him and his family.

“There are so many dark moments that we have, and God is truly our light,” Patton said. “And we know who he is and we call him ‘Way Maker.’”

He hopes to make music that lasts for generations, just like the gospel artists he grew up admiring. He said his dream is to one day have his music sold alongside theirs.

Published at Sat, 24 Feb 2018 01:05:45 +0000