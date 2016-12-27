MSP Airport Flight Operations Return To Normal



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Operations are back to normal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after gusty winds on Monday disrupted flight schedules.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports no significant delays Tuesday morning. The airport was down to one runway for part of the day Monday because of winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, which caused numerous delays and cancelations.

The airport’s website shows most flights running on time, with only a handful of cancellations, including some flights from Minot and other cities in North Dakota that were hit hard by the holiday storm.

Driving conditions have returned to normal across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, though roads remain slippery in northern and western Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 27 Dec 2016 14:08:27 +0000