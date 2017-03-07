MSP Named Best Airport For Its Size In North America



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has earned new bragging rights after the Twin Cities travel hub was named one of the best airports in North America.

In a report released Monday, the Airports Council International announced the winners of its 2016 Airport Service Quality Awards. The Twin Cities airport earned top honors for North American airports that service 25-40 million passengers a year, the second-largest competition category. (To see other category winners, click here).

Brian Ryks, the executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP, says the success of the airport is due to the collaboration among several different businesses and organizations.

“Our vision is ‘providing your best airport experience,’ and that is something we can only achieve with the support of the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport community,” he said, in a statement. “It is very gratifying to know our customers recognize the tremendous efforts made each day by so many, and our focus to provide a personal touch in order to exceed travelers’ expectations.”

Each year, the Airport Service Quality Awards survey 600,000 travelers in more than 80 countries, measuring dozens of airport performance measures, such as airport access, security screenings, restrooms, stores and restaurants.

Recently, MSP has also been recognized for having the best restrooms and for being one of the world’s top airports for on-time flights.

