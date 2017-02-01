MSU-Mankato Mourning Death Of Student, Baseball Player



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Minnesota State University-Mankato said Wednesday the school is mourning the death of a student.

The school’s athletic department confirmed that Adam Ellingson, a Rochester native, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. Ellingson graduated from Rochester Lourdes in 2015 and played baseball at MSU-Mankato. He was a three-year letter winner at Rochester Lourdes as a catcher and pitcher, and also played football on the 2014 state championship team.

“We are all deeply saddened by Adam’s loss,” MSU-Mankato baseball coach Matt Magers. “He represented all of the qualities we look for in a Maverick Baseball student-athlete.”

School officials haven’t released any information about the circumstances surrounding Ellingson’s death. Memorial services are pending.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Feb 2017 18:25:24 +0000