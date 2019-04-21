Multiple Agencies Escort Fallen DNR Conservation Officer Home On Easter Sunday

On Sunday, law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota escorted fallen DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn back home to Pine County.

Wynn died Friday evening after responding to a call about a possible body spotted on Cross Lake.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s office, Wynn and a deputy went out onto the lake in a DNR boat but were somehow thrown into the water a few minutes later.

The deputy was eventually pulled to shore, but Wynn had slipped under water before he was able to be saved.

Authorities were able to recover Wynn’s body early Saturday morning.

The fallen officer was honored Sunday, as multiple agencies escorted him home.

This morning multiple agencies escorted fallen Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn #K297 home to Pine County as we begin to honor his sacrifice. CO Wynn served & protected the public & wildlife for 18yrs with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. pic.twitter.com/ikf1wsa6pT — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) April 21, 2019

https://twitter.com/wyomingpd/status/1120008513533689856