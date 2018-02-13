Munson, Bigham Win Special Elections To Replace Lawmakers Accused Of Harassment



(AP) — Democrats in Minnesota have held on to a state Senate seat in a special election, preserving their hopes of retaking the chamber later this year.

Karla Bigham narrowly defeated Republican Denny McNamara for the seat in eastern suburbs of St. Paul. The district backed Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but is traditionally swing territory.

Both were former lawmakers who touted their legislative experience.

Bigham’s victory keeps Republicans’ Senate majority at 34-33 and puts extra pressure on a lawsuit seeking to force GOP Sen. Michelle Fischbach from her seat after she ascended to become lieutenant governor. A Ramsey County judge dismissed that lawsuit Monday but it could be appealed.

Republican Jeremy Munson easily defeated Democrat Melissa Wagner in a traditionally conservative southwestern Minnesota House district.

Monday’s special elections for an east suburban Senate seat and a House seat south of Mankato were triggered by the resignation of two lawmakers accused of sexual assault. Rep. Tony Cornish and Sen. Dan Schoen resigned late last year.

