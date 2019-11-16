‘My Heart Is So Filled’: Yarn For Vets’ Kari Yarke Receives Big Yarn Donations After WCCO Story

She was injured while serving in the United States Army, and was treated at a VA Hospital.

Yarke appreciates the care she receives at the VA so much that she decided to use her love of crocheting to give back.

When we told our viewers she needed yarn to crochet items for homeless vets and women’s shelters, the response was overwhelming.

You can help Yarke continue crocheting through a yarn donation, which can be sent to this address:

Kari Yarke

7633 Grand Ave. S.

Richfield, MN 55423