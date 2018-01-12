Mystic Lake Cancels ‘Club Nomadic’ Super Bowl Venue





PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — A traveling nightclub that was designed to bring VIP experiences to the Minneapolis area during the Super Bowl has been cancelled.

Club Nomadic had been building its venue in a parking lot at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.

A company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community says that as the Super Bowl approached, it determined it would be impossible to ensure that an event at Club Nomadic would meet the tribe’s “standards of quality.”

Most of the headline acts, including Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers and DJ Kygo, will instead perform inside Mystic Lake.

Dakota February Events, a limited liability company owned by the tribe, didn’t elaborate on the reason for the cancellation. Messages left with representatives for Nomadic Entertainment Group weren’t returned.

The Nomadic Entertainment Group released a statement on the issue Friday evening:

“We are disappointed Mystic Lake is choosing not to deliver the Club Nomadic experience to the people of the Twin Cities. With that said, we encourage our fans to enjoy our first class experience at Nomadic LIVE at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis.”

