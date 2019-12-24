Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (“NMB”) Achieves landmark Fannie Mae…

“I could not be more proud of our team for taking NMB to the next level! Having our Fannie Mae approval allows us to build long term value for both our company and employees alike via servicing” Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers “NMB”

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (“NMB”) has reached a new milestone and is now officially a Fannie Mae Approved seller/servicer. Having undergone a rigorous approval process, including demonstrated seller warranty, licensing & auditing requirements, procedural analysis and facility auditing, among others, – NMB has achieved near perfect marks in every category.

This recent achievement is a testament to the passion and hard work that NMB’s staff pour everyday into the company to ensure it delivers the highest levels of service and industry reliability that its clients and customers alike have come to expect.

“I could not be more proud of our team for taking NMB to the next level! Having our Fannie Mae approval allows us to build long term value for both our company and employees alike via servicing. Having been named the fastest growing mortgage company in America, along with one of the best places to work by Great Places to Work and to now be Fannie approved, it’s really been a landmark year for us and I cannot wait to see where we go in 2020.” – Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers “NMB.”

NMB was proudly built on the values of people and culture first. While NMB continues to grow rapidly they are committed to putting the values of transparency first while upholding the values of a small boutique lender that is true to its roots and offers the same personalized service for its customers today and in the years to come.

You can read more about NMB on the web at its new website NMBNow.com which aims to give its customers and agents a truly turn key digital mortgage experience.