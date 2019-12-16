New app to order professional spa and salon equipment, supplies, tools…

“New app to order your professional salon / spa equipment, supplies, tools and products.” Spa and Equipment wants to take your spa and salon business to the next level. Their app is super-fast, their process is super-easy, and product prices are at bare minimum.

Spa and Equipment has designed a smart phone app to make ordering professional spa and salon equipment, supplies, tools, and products fast and easy for all their customers.

Spa and Equipment’s goal is to make sure every spa and salon owner receives the best product and customer service, at the lowest prices guaranteed.



Spa and Equipment offers Pro-Membership program for customers to receive free delivery throughout the year as well as promotional discounts and offers. For more information please click here.

Some of the categories are:



Facial Equipment, Nail Salon Equipment, Salon Supplies, Salon Tools, Salon Products and etc.