New Docs To Be Released During Anniversary Of Prince’s Death



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This upcoming Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

On Monday, Carver County will release search warrants into the investigation, giving new insight into the days immediately following the superstar’s death.

The last court documents were released back in May. Those warrants named a Twin Cities doctor who treated the singer a day before his death.

Despite the release of this new information, the investigation is still ongoing into the Purple One’s death. So too are the court proceedings to figure out how to divide his estate, which is estimated at $200 million.

Prince did not have a will.

Over the past several months, the court has worked to determine heirs.

His biological brothers and sister still have yet to be officially named as heirs, but the court has eliminated several people claiming to be his family.

This week will also be marked with celebrations to honor the singer’s life.

Paisley Park is hosting a four-day event with music and guest speakers. Tickets are still available.

There are a couple of weekend dance parties and celebrations at First Avenue. Several of his former musicians also have gigs.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

Published at Sun, 16 Apr 2017 17:21:07 +0000