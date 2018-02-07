New Info Puts Missing Grand Rapids Woman In Babbitt





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say there’s new information in the search for a woman who went missing last month.

Thirty-year-old Tawhna Pringle, of Grand Rapids, was last seen on Jan. 6 in Floodwood. Authorities are concerned for her welfare.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that new information indicated Pringle was in the Babbitt area on Jan. 11.

Babbitt is about 100 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

Authorities are also looking for Pringle’s truck, a silver 1999 Ford F-150 extended cab with a Minnesota license reading: 698XHU.

Pringle is described as standing 5-2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Pringle’s whereabouts is asked to call 218-326-3464.

Published at Wed, 07 Feb 2018 21:11:10 +0000