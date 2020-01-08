New London, CT Periodontist, Dr. Gregory Toback, Becomes the First to…

Gisela Landreville, Philip Segal, and Dr. Gregory Toback Use the Keystone Genesis Guided Surgery Kit for the First Time Dr. Toback is working directly with the Keystone engineer to assure this kit is of optimal design for use by doctors worldwide.

Highly esteemed periodontist, Dr. Gregory Toback of Shoreline Periodontics, becomes the first doctor to use the Keystone Genesis Guided Surgery Kit to predictably replace teeth with dental implants in New London, CT. The kit includes all lengths and diameters of straight and tapered Genesis dental implants, allowing periodontists and dental implant surgeons to restore one, several, or all missing teeth with the utmost precision and accuracy.

Keystone Dental is one of the leading manufacturers of dental implant systems and planning software for dental professionals. Their newest Genesis Guided Surgery Kit uses innovative design and advanced technology to aid in aesthetic-driven treatment planning for predictable, long-term results. The kit provides all necessary dental implant diameters, lengths, and shapes for the most accurate replacement of a missing tooth. The unique design of each Genesis implant ensures significantly greater surgical success (with expert planning and treatment) for patients with any number of missing teeth and for immediate placement after extraction. Dr. Toback is working directly with the Keystone engineer to assure this kit is of optimal design for use by doctors worldwide.

Dr. Toback and his associate, Dr. Marianne Urbanski, offer guided dental implant placement for all dental implant surgeries, including their teeth-in-a-day dental implant protocol for single and full arch missing teeth. Using 3D CBCT scans and digital software, Drs. Toback and Urbanski can virtually plan surgery and build restorations, then create fully customized surgical guides prior to surgery. Following an advanced protocol, the periodontists can extract a tooth or teeth, surgically place dental implants using the guide, and attach a fixed restoration all in a single procedure.

“Teeth-in-a-day is possible because of our technology and 3D imaging,” said Dr. Toback. “We can plan the entire case ahead of time and build the teeth beforehand. This is a great benefit for patients because they can leave our office with fixed teeth and avoid removable temporaries during healing.”

Combined, periodontists, Drs. Toback and Urbanski, have decades of experience in dental implant treatment. Using advanced technology and systems like the Keystone Genesis kit, the team provides predictable care with beautiful and functional long-term results.

Shoreline Periodontics offers advanced dental implant care in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. To schedule an appointment with either periodontist, visit http://www.shorelineperio.com or call the office. The New London office can be reached at 860-443-2428 and the Westerly office can be reached at 401-596-0000.

About the Periodontists

Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John’s University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut’s top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors’ degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters’ of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.

