New ‘Nye’s Bar’ To Open Next Week In Minneapolis





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An iconic Minneapolis bar, torn down last year to make way for apartments, will soon be reborn, albeit in a much smaller form.

Nye’s Polonaise Room opened on East Hennepin Avenue in 1951. Tony and Rob Jacob purchased the bar in 1999.

They announced in late 2014 that they were closing the beloved bar in order to build the M on Hennepin apartment building. Nye’s served it’s last drink in early April of 2016.

The Jacobs announced Friday that “Nye’s Piano Bar,” located in the spot where the polka bar once stood, will open next Thursday at 4 p.m.

The new Nye’s, operated by Hennepin Jakes Inc., is one-tenth the size of the old Nye’s, and will only offer cocktails, beer and wine.

“We have successfully retired the classic 66-year Nye’s Polonaise Room legacy in 2016,” said the Jacobs brothers in a written statement. “We are proud to start the New Nye’s Bar and serve our customer which remains 22 to 80 years old. All are welcome.”

The new incarnation will also feature a sing-along piano bar, much like the one situated in the original Polonaise Room.

Published at Fri, 05 Jan 2018 18:29:35 +0000