New Photography App Rates Your Pictures With An Aesthetic Score



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When taking a picture, sometimes it can be tough to get that perfect shot. That’s why a lot of times, people take two or three of the same shot and choose the best one.

Well, now an app can help you do just.

The photography app EyeEm just rolled out an update with the feature EyeEm Selects.

The artificial intelligence looks at what professional photographer would look for in photos, like how well the figure was shot, horizon, colors and more. It then ranks the picture with an aesthetic score.

