Nintendo To Release Mini-Version Of Super NES This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year, the Nintendo Entertainment System classic took the world and retail stores by storm. Now, Nintendo is hoping to do it again, with the Super Nintendo classic.

In September, Nintendo will offer a mini-version of the Super NES.

It features 21 build in games, like Super Mario World, Zelda, and the never before released Star Fox Two.

The new-old system will cost about $80.

Published at Tue, 27 Jun 2017 12:50:07 +0000