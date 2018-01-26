North Mankato Woman, 36, Arrested In Elderly Man’s Hit-&-Run Death





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Mankato say they’ve made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of an 88-year-old Mankato man Wednesday.

According to the Mankato Police Department, 88-year-old William A. Maher, was found dead in the street at about 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street.

Authorities immediately began looking for the suspect’s vehicle, described as a Jeep Cherokee with a light gray or silver plastic grill, with a model year that’s likely between 1999 and 2004.

On Friday morning, authorities say a person came forward Thursday night regarding the hit-and-run. Abby Marie Zoellmer, 36, of North Mankato, was arrested.

Charges being requested are criminal vehicular homicide.

The Mankata Department of Public Safety is processing the vehicle believed to be involved and the investigation is ongoing.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 26 Jan 2018 19:09:42 +0000