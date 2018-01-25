North Mpls. Market To Score Super Bowl Grant Money





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Long after the Super Bowl has come and gone, Minnesota will continue to reap the rewards of playing host.

A Minneapolis nonprofit became the latest recipient of a Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant.

Leaders of Pillsbury United Communities received a check for $50,000 Wednesday morning.

They will use the money to support a new grocery store in north Minneapolis.

North Market on Humboldt Avenue just opened in December. What had been a vacant building in the middle of a food desert is now a vibrant place where neighborhood children and their families can shop and learn.

“We have cooking classes and food demonstrations, an opportunity for youth and families to be able to come and learn how to make healthy meals, show us their favorite meals,” said Adair Mosley, CEO of Pillsbury United Communities.

North Market is the newest venture by Pillsbury United Communities, a nonprofit known for running neighborhood centers in Minneapolis with after-school programs.

Mosley described the wellness resource center inside the store.

“It is diabetes education, cardiovascular disease, connection families to primary care,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity to meet with a dietitian around meal management and meal planning.”

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee made a commitment to 52 weeks of giving.

Since then, they awarded grants to groups that promote health and wellness every Wednesday.

“We’ve granted $4.5 million to the community. Eighty percent of that has gone to kids living in poverty,” said Wendy Nelson, with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

Local students were invited to play a grocery shopping game. It gave them a chance to explore the aisles of North Market and offer some feedback.

“I like it. It’s like very organized and neat,” said fifth grader Christiana Walker. “The prices are not that high when I was looking around, and so people can buy more things.”

North Market has a large community room in the front of store, where those cooking classes and demonstrations will be held.

They are also bringing in instructors to teach Zumba and yoga classes.

The final Super Bowl legacy fund grant will be awarded next week.

Published at Thu, 25 Jan 2018 00:21:29 +0000