Northbound 35W Into Minneapolis To Close Overnight, Much Of Thursday



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MnDOT crews have some road work to do before the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday night, they need to shut down the part of northbound Interstate 35W that leads to downtown Minneapolis and the ramp that goes to Interstate 94 west.

The overnight closures will last from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closed areas will reopen during the Thursday morning rush but close again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detours will be posted.

The closures are needed as crews add another lane into downtown Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl festivities.

