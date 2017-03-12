Northeast Mpls. Liquor Store Starting Sunday Sales Early



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday liquor sales are slated to begin in Minnesota this summer, but one Minneapolis shop has decided to open its doors months ahead of schedule.

Surdyk’s, located on Hennepin Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis, announced Sunday morning that it’s open business – and selling alcohol.

Owner Jim Surdyk said that since Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill last week repealing the decades-old ban, he’s opening his business on Sundays sooner than later.

Officially, the legislation allows shops to sell booze on Sundays beginning in July.

In an email to consumers, Surdyk’s said that it plans to be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

