Norway Honors Minnesota WWII Veteran Wilton Rasmusson, 100

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The country of Norway honored a Twin Cities veteran Sunday for his service during World War II.

Wilton Rasmusson received two medals for his time spent on an overseas mission helping defend Norway from the Nazis.

At a ceremony in Fridley, the Norwegian Ambassador thanked the 100 year old for his bravery, while surrounded by friends and loved ones.

In the past year, Norway has awarded over 40 veterans from the Second World War with the government of Norway’s Defense and Commemorative Medal.

