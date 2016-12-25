Officer Dragged, Person Tased In Forest Lake Incident



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An officer was dragged from a vehicle while trying to make an arrest in Washington County early Thursday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, law enforcement officers from the Forest Lake and Wyoming police departments and the Chisago County and Wasington County sheriff’s offices were following leads on arrest warrants when they found a minivan in Forest Lake.

Authorities say officers attempted to arrest the driver, but he fled, briefly dragging an officer who had reached inside the van. When the van fled, another officer shot at the vehicle, hitting it.

After a pursuit, authorities say the driver pulled over and surrendered to officers. During the arrest, police say the passenger of the van was not compliant with commands and an officer used a Taser. Police say the medical personnel checked out the passenger at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are conducting interviews with those involved and witnesses.

