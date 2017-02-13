Officials Issue Boil Order, Close Schools After Yet Another Blaine Water Issue



BLAINE, Minnesota (WCCO) — It’s like déjà vu all over again for residents in Blaine on Monday after problems with the city’s water system have shut down schools there for the second time this year.

A little after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a number of residents started calling the city of Blaine, complaining about a drop in water pressure across the area.

It led officials to recommend boiling water for consumption. The Anoka-Hennepin district also closed six Blaine schools and the Centennial and Spring Lake Park districts canceled classes at schools in Blaine.

The latest problem comes after a similar water problem happened there last month, which lasted several hours and also cancelled school.

City crews blamed last month’s outage on an alarm in a water tower that didn’t sound properly when levels dipped low, leading to a water shortage.

The mess this week has Blaine resident Jeremy Latch celebrating “Take Your Daughter To Work Day” a few months early, taking his third-grade daughter, Alex, along with him to work on Monday.

The water problems aren’t just affecting parents, but area businesses as well.

Workers at one Holiday gas station in Blaine tell WCCO-TV they couldn’t brew any coffee for customers on Monday morning because of the boil order.

Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan says workers with the manufacturer of the water tower system were on site in Blaine Sunday night trying to figure out what happened.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 17:10:26 +0000