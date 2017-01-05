One Of Minnesota’s 1st Dairy Queens Closes In Mpls.



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dairy Queen that opened more than a half-century ago in southwest Minneapolis has closed.

The location on 50th and France, which had been in operation since 1949, closed its doors for good before the start of the new year. It was one of the first Dairy Queen stores to open in the state.

A spokesperson for Dairy Queen International, which is headquartered in Edina, said the location was an independent franchise and decided to close.

The first Dairy Queen store opened in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940. In the decades since, the company has expanded to open thousands of stores in several countries.

The oldest Dairy Queen store in Minnesota opened in Roseville in 1947.

