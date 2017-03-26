Otsego Teens Hit By Truck At Bus Stop Reunite At Fundraiser



OTSEGO, Minn. (WCCO) — Three teens with a unique bond have reunited after weeks in the hospital.

The three 15-year-olds were hit by a truck in January while getting onto their school bus in Otsego. The driver who was charged told officers he was distracted.

Gretta Jensen, Ian Orina and Beckett Olson barely knew each other when they walked to board their bus on a January morning.

Now their life stories share a dramatic chapter. The three sat for an interview with WCCO.

“It’s kind of nostalgic in a way for the three of us to be together in front of a camera for the first time,” Jensen said.

Each suffered major injury. Beckett spent 44 days in the hospital, he had a shunt in his brain. Now he is back at school and smiling.

“I’ve had multiple people cry when they’ve seen me and it’s just the sweetest, it’s usually all happy when they see me,” he said.

A lot of people are happy to see these three, that’s why they gathered at the high school. Otsego Lions Club, Dayton MN Lions, Rotary Club of Rogers and Rogers DECA joined Roger’s Lions Club and made spaghetti in hopes of making these three’s families some money. Mayor Richard Ihli is with the Lions club and helped organize.

“It’s a financial burden on these folks and that’s why we put it together, let them know that our community cares,” Ihli said.

“Bills are coming, they’re in the hundreds of thousands right now and I don’t even know if we’re done,” Beckett’s father Nate Olson said. “Events like this help so much.”

“I really feel happy that everybody’s come here to support us and I don’t know how to give it back,” Orina said.

“It’s crazy how much support we’ve gotten and I’m so thankful for everything everybody’s done,” Jensen said.

“I expected a few people but not this many, it’s just amazing,” Beckett Olson said.

Three teens who share the worst of days and the best of attitudes.

“There’s just a special connection, like there’s always been, and I just hope it gets stronger, it definitely probably will,” Orina said.

If you missed the supper and you still want to help, there is an online auction with some neat items like Ed Sheeran tickets. You can bid on the items here.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 03:07:10 +0000