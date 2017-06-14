Overnight Storms Leave More Than 23K Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Storms bringing intense winds and heavy rains left more than 23,000 customers without power in central and southern Minnesota.

Xcel Energy said 23,636 customers were without power just after 6 a.m.

This comes just days after another storm left 165,000 people without power.

On Sunday, a fast-moving storm hit central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, affecting 132,000 homes. Xcel Energy said more than 500 people were dispatched to make repairs, and by Sunday evening 45,000 homes had their power restored.

By Monday evening, just 5,000 people were still without power. Xcel Energy said crews were working to repair damage but that some could be without it until Wednesday.

To see if there is an outage in your area, or to contact Xcel Energy, click here.

