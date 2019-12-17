Pardon Bid In 1920 Minnesota Assault Case Could Get Review

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Board of Pardons has approved a request that could lead to a posthumous pardon for a black man convicted of sexually assaulting a white Duluth woman in 1920.

Max Mason was among a group of black circus workers accused in the assault. Three were lynched by a mob. Two others went to trial and Mason was convicted.

His supporters believe he was falsely accused and say a pardon would restore justice in a “horrific and shameful episode in Minnesota history.” The board’s vote Monday could open the door for another review of Mason’s original pardon request, which was denied in 1924.

