Home
Patrol: 130 Crashes, 210 Spin-Outs, 5 Jack-Knifed Semi-Trucks Overnight As Snow Piles

Patrol: 130 Crashes, 210 Spin-Outs, 5 Jack-Knifed Semi-Trucks Overnight As Snow Piles

News

Patrol: 130 Crashes, 210 Spin-Outs, 5 Jack-Knifed Semi-Trucks Overnight As Snow Piles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were 130 car crashes, 210 spin-outs and five jack-knifed semi-trucks on Minnesota roads overnight as a winter storm continues to bring snow, rain, sleet and strong winds this weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the trouble on the roads was between 10 p.m. Friday night and 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Eight of the crashes resulted in injuries, none of which were serious or fatal.

Troopers have been responding to several crashes and spin outs along Interstate-94.

A Honda Civic crashed on I-94 near Monticello. Nobody was hurt.

Law enforcement advises anyone travelling for the holidays, or to Saturday’s Gopher football game, to drive safely and wear a seat belt.

Published at Sat, 30 Nov 2019 17:56:16 +0000

Related Posts