Patrol: 130 Crashes, 210 Spin-Outs, 5 Jack-Knifed Semi-Trucks Overnight As Snow Piles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were 130 car crashes, 210 spin-outs and five jack-knifed semi-trucks on Minnesota roads overnight as a winter storm continues to bring snow, rain, sleet and strong winds this weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the trouble on the roads was between 10 p.m. Friday night and 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Eight of the crashes resulted in injuries, none of which were serious or fatal.

Troopers have been responding to several crashes and spin outs along Interstate-94.

A Honda Civic crashed on I-94 near Monticello. Nobody was hurt.

Troopers responding to crashes and spin outs along I94. Folks traveling to the @GopherFootball game, holiday travel or whatever reason please drive safely and buckle up! Road info https://t.co/UtVIO32TcR this pic I94 near Monticello (no inj) pic.twitter.com/fxSRPRDG3Q — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 30, 2019

Law enforcement advises anyone travelling for the holidays, or to Saturday’s Gopher football game, to drive safely and wear a seat belt.