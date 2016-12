Patrol: Fatal 2-Car Crash In Scott County



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person died Monday night following a two-car crash in the southwest metro.

The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and 220th Avenue, near Jordan.

More details on the crash have yet to be released.

Published at Tue, 27 Dec 2016 00:45:05 +0000