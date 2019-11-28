Patrol: Hundreds Of Crashes & Spin-Outs Overnight As Pre-Thanksgiving Snowstorm Slams Minnesota

There were hundreds and hundreds of crashes and spin-outs overnight as a massive November snowstorm slammed the southern half of Minnesota, leaving some communities with more than 10 inches of snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday there were 412 crashes, 615 spin-outs and 26 jackknifed semis. In those crashes, 30 people were hurt, but none seriously.

There were 127 crashes and spin-outs Tuesday afternoon, when the storm system entered Minnesota.

As of yet, no fatal crashes have been reported.

As of late Wednesday morning, the storm had largely moved through Minnesota, with the snow trailing off after the morning commute.

The biggest totals were recorded in Waseca, where WCCO Weather Watchers reported 11 inches of snow. At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where several flights were delayed and cancelled, more than 8 inches of snow was reported.

https://twitter.com/MikeAugustyniak/status/1199665796886212611