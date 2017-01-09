Patrol: Pine County Head-On Crash Kills 1
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a head-on crash in Pine County Sunday afternoon.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 23 in Brook Park, Minnesota shortly before 4:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling eastbound on the highway when it veered into the eastbound shoulder, entered the westbound lane and struck a Dodge Ram head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old Mora, Minnesota man, was killed.
The driver of the Dodge, a 49-year-old Ramsey man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
The state patrol says road conditions at the time were icy and snowy.
