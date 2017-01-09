Patrol: Pine County Head-On Crash Kills 1



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a head-on crash in Pine County Sunday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 23 in Brook Park, Minnesota shortly before 4:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling eastbound on the highway when it veered into the eastbound shoulder, entered the westbound lane and struck a Dodge Ram head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old Mora, Minnesota man, was killed.

The driver of the Dodge, a 49-year-old Ramsey man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The state patrol says road conditions at the time were icy and snowy.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 09 Jan 2017 14:16:13 +0000