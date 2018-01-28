Patrol: Woman Killed, Teen Seriously Hurt In Crow Wing Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One woman died and a teenager suffered serious injuries Saturday night when their vehicle failed to heed a stop sign in northern Minnesota and collided with an SUV.

The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 11 in Crow Wing County, just north of Crosby.

Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee going east on the county road failed to heed a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Explorer that was traveling south on the highway.

Five people were in the Cherokee, and all were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

One of the passengers, 49-year-old Brenda Magnuson of Minneapolis, died in the crash.

Another passenger, 15-year-old Samuel Jorgenson of Minneapolis, suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities for treatment.

A 12-year-old girl in the Jeep was also hurt. She received care at an area hospital.

The Jeep’s driver – 18-year-old Cole Magnuson of Minneapolis – was not hurt, neither was a 50-year-old passenger.

The driver of Explorer was unharmed.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

