Patterson Sole Viking Named To AP All-Pro Team



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Associated Press released its All-Pro NFL team Friday, and only one Viking made the list.

Was it Sam Bradford, who set an NFL record for completion percentage and threw for nearly 4,00 yards? What about Xavier Rhodes, who had five interceptions and continually shut down No. 1 receivers? Maybe Danielle Hunter, who was a terror off the edge and, in limited playing time, ranked third in sacks with 12.5?

Nope; it was Cordarrelle Patterson, who, for the second time in his career, was named an All-Pro kick returner.

That’s not to say Patterson didn’t deserve it. He finished third in kick return yardage with 792, had the highest average (31.7) of any player who returned kicks full time and had a 104-yard return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

You just wish a team that started 5-0 could have more representation on the All-Pro team.

Fourteen teams are represented on the All-Pro team. The Vikings can at least take solace in the fact that they are the only NFC North team represented.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 06 Jan 2017 17:53:36 +0000