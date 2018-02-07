Pawlenty Gubernatorial Speculation Heats Up Ahead Of Minn. Caucuses





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voters will get their first say in the 2018 election at Tuesday night’s caucuses, but it appears a former governor and presidential candidate could be eyeing Minnesota’s top office.

Tim Pawlenty, who already served as governor from 2003 to 2011, recently left his position at a Washington lobbying firm amid multiple reports that he’s eyeing the governor’s office once more.

He recently ruled out the possibility of running for the Senate seat vacated by Al Franken last month. If Pawlenty did jump in the race for governor, he’d likely be an instant front-runner with name recognition, credibility, and the millions of dollars needed to run a campaign.

This is all amid Minnesota’s precinct caucuses Tuesday night, where Republicans will voice their choices for the party’s gubernatorial candidate. Several Republicans have already been campaigning for the spot for months, and the speculation around Pawlenty could throw cold water on their campaigns.

These caucuses will be more of a beauty contest with no delegates chosen, but there will be a straw poll between six Democratic candidates and five Republicans in the race for governor. The decision about who will run will be decided at the state party conventions in June.

There’s expected to be heavy turnout at Republican and DFL gatherings. If you’re interested in caucusing, all you have to do is show up. You can learn more about participating at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 07 Feb 2018 00:14:01 +0000