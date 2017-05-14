Pedestrian Hit By Car, Injured In Downtown Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.

Police were called to South 11th Street and Hennepin at about noon. When they arrived, they found a man was hurt, but conscious and breathing. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

