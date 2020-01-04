Home
Pedestrian Hit By METRO Green Line Train In St. Paul

Pedestrian Hit By METRO Green Line Train In St. Paul

News

Pedestrian Hit By METRO Green Line Train In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was hit by an eastbound METRO Green Line train Friday night in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the Dale Street Station. The pedestrian was said to be conscious after being hit, and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

Eastbound trains were delayed for about an hour while investigators carried out an accident reconstruction.

Published at Sat, 04 Jan 2020 04:10:53 +0000

Related Posts