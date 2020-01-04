Pedestrian Hit By METRO Green Line Train In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was hit by an eastbound METRO Green Line train Friday night in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the Dale Street Station. The pedestrian was said to be conscious after being hit, and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

Eastbound trains were delayed for about an hour while investigators carried out an accident reconstruction.